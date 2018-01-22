A video shared on social media of a white teacher telling black pupils that they could remain “idiots” has stirred up a bitter controversy over racism in the classroom.

Twitter user @Mpoww_D posted the video online on Sunday and accused the teacher in Randburg‚ Johannesburg‚ of being racist and discriminatory.

“24 years into Democracy and this is the kind of racist behaviour that my sister and her peers have to endure from their educator every morning at Hoerskool Die Burger‚” she tweeted.

The woman said that her younger sister came home distressed after their Grade 9 social science teacher spoke to them in a discriminatory manner.

“My sister came home on the first day of school and complained about the teacher. She was even crying and asked to be taken to a different school. I told her to take a video if he ever did it again. He said offensive things the following day. According to her‚ the commotion in the class only started after the teacher said all those things‚” she said.