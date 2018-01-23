SABC appointments under scrutiny

South Africa

23 January 2018 - 09:28 By Bekezela Phakathi
Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will have the opportunity on Tuesday to present her side of the story to the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications in the SABC executive appointments saga.
Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will have the opportunity on Tuesday to present her side of the story to the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications in the SABC executive appointments saga.
It emerged earlier in January that the SABC was set to hire MTN group chief Chris Maroleng pending vetting by the State Security Agency despite claims by the minister that she was not consulted.

The broadcaster has also re-advertised the position of CEO and chief financial officer. A court order in December stated that the board would make any permanent or interim appointment of any executive member "only after consultation with the minister of communications".

Kubayi-Ngubane’s spokeswoman Ireen Magwai said on Monday the minister had not been consulted. "She must be consulted in that process… she does not want to appoint or fire executives‚ but due process has to be followed‚" said Magwai.

