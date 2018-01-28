South Africa

Icasa confirms probe into Multichoice payments to ANN7 and SABC

28 January 2018 - 11:45 By Timeslive
Image: ISTOCK

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has confirmed to the Democratic Alliance that it will be conducting an investigation into Multichoice.

This follows a complaint lodged by the DA in November last year requesting that Icasa conduct an inquiry into payments made by Multichoice to ANN7 and the SABC‚ allegedly in exchange for political influence over government policy on Digital Migration‚ in its favour.

DA shadow minister of communications Phumzile Van Damme said on Sunday that Icasa had indicated in a letter that the matter had been referred to its Compliance and Consumer Affairs division for investigation.

“The DA is pleased that Icasa has agreed that the payments require investigation.

“South Africa deserves to know whether the payments were indeed above board‚ as Multichoice has maintained‚” Van Damme added.

She said the DA believed that while companies like Multichoice should be allowed the space to do business and create much-needed employment‚ their conduct must at all times be within the bounds of the law‚ in line with business ethics and in an environment where competition was not stifled.

“There is no issue with companies lobbying for policy positions through debate‚ but a situation where policy is bought cannot be allowed. It is tantamount to policy capture.

“The DA looks forward to further engaging with Icasa on this matter for clarity to be provided once and for all.”

READ MORE

Naspers: We have not been informed of any legal action by investors

Naspers has not been informed of any legal action by any of its investors but the company has reiterated that it is taking allegations of wrongdoing ...
News
1 month ago

International law firm to probe MultiChoice Gupta payment allegations

Internationally acclaimed law firm Pomerantz has announced it is investigating claims that MultiChoice was involved in securities fraud or unlawful ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Icasa confirms probe into Multichoice payments to ANN7 and SABC South Africa
  2. Customs officials thwart attempt to smuggle R6.7-million to Dubai South Africa
  3. Growing anger after Kabul ambulance bomb kills nearly 100 World
  4. Angola faces currency test in economy shake-up Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X