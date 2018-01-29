Disbelief‚ heartbreak over killing of hiker in Cape Town

There was a mixture of disbelief‚ shock and outrage as the body of a hiker‚ stabbed to death in the Table Mountain National Park‚ was lowered to the ground by helicopter.

The 56-year-old man and his wife were attacked by a man wearing what appeared to be a security uniform‚ at Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.

Nicki Schmidt‚ an avid hiker‚ said on Monday‚ “Watching the helicopter bring that stretcher down off the mountain and lowering it down onto the road is one of the most heart-breaking things I have ever seen.

“I tried really hard to choke back the tears. You put yourself in the position of the family. Their lives have changed in an instant. They went on a walk on the mountain above where they lived and one of them never came back. That is just such a travesty.”

Schmidt started a hikers’ safety group after the brutal murder of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger in a Tokai Forest in 2016.

She said the murder of Blöchliger made her say‚ “Not in my name‚ not in Tokai Park.” But hikers in remote areas are still being attacked.