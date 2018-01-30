The Gauteng Department of Education‚ providing an update on its efforts to accommodate pupils at state schools‚ says it received 395 relocation applications from other province and countries.

Pupils hailed from countries as diverse as Zimbabwe‚ Burundi and India‚ the department disclosed.

Most pupil relocation application are local: dominated by the Free State at 61‚ followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 56 applications and Limpopo with 51.

The department said the number of unplaced pupils has drastically been reduced‚ but still numbers 3‚366.

A total of 318‚544 pupils have been placed.

The admission process for Grade 1 and Grade 8 started in May 2017. By the end of June last year‚ 285‚834 applications were received by the department‚ of which 99.8% were placed. The system was opened for late applications in November 2017.

"We will do everything necessary to place all unplaced learners by the end of February and appeal for patience during this time. Parents are‚ however‚ advised to accept offers of placements that may not be their first choice as many schools have reached full capacity‚" the department said.