South Africa

'Hits' on Cape Town extortion racket cops halt bail hearing

02 February 2018 - 15:34 By Aron Hyman
Cape Town Magistrates court. File photo
Cape Town Magistrates court. File photo
Image: Google Maps

Security concerns abruptly ended bail proceedings on Friday for five men accused of extortion after claims that hits had been out on a prosecutor and two police officers.

The mood was tense outside Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as police in tactical gear escorted senior state prosecutor Esna Erasmus‚ Colonel Charl Kinnear and Major-General Jeremy Vearey to their vehicles.

Earlier in the day‚ Kinnear testified in the bail hearing for alleged extortion racket bosses Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen. Alongside Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay they face eight counts of extortion and one of intimidation.

A source told TimesLIVE that crime intelligence agents in Johannesburg had reason to believe the trio's lives were in danger after two hitmen were allegedly offered R20‚000 for killing them.

It is understood security arrangements are being made to secure their families.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo refused to comment when asked about the alleged hits

READ MORE

Curses‚ threats‚ then an execution: Court hears tape of chilling call

“You’re a f ***ng dead bastard‚ you c***.” These were among the last words “steroid king” Brian Wainstein is purported to have said to alleged Cape ...
News
1 hour ago

'He called me a paedophile'‚ alleged mafioso tells police colonel

No one is exempt from harm in the war for Cape Town’s nightclubs‚ not even alleged gang boss Mark Lifman. But unlike many victims of the alleged ...
News
22 hours ago

Claims of police corruption fly in Cape Town gang boss trial

How did a man who was arrested for possession of illegal firearms know that police would allow him to get bail eight days before he was even ...
News
8 days ago

Don't touch me on my sarong‚ says alleged extortionist

The man accused of running Cape Town’s biggest extortion racket says police threw his sarong into his prison toilet.
News
14 days ago

Cape Town extortion case postponed after cop falls ill

Five men accused of extortion in the Cape Town night club industry face another five days behind bars before their lengthy bail hearing will resume.
News
22 days ago

Cape Town mafiosi start to feel the legal heat

Bail hearing no bar to extortion racket as heavies do the rounds
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Hits' on Cape Town extortion racket cops halt bail hearing South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Curses‚ threats‚ then an execution: Court hears tape of chilling call South Africa
  4. Driver implicated in fatal JMPD roadblock crash still behind bars South Africa
  5. Social grant money stolen in Limpopo heist South Africa

Latest Videos

Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
Siam Lee’s murder accused makes court appearance
X