Curses‚ threats‚ then an execution: Court hears tape of chilling call

02 February 2018 - 15:08 By Aron Hyman
Brian Wainstein on CCTV entering the Nutrition Rage store in Green Point. File photo
Image: Screengrab from CCTV footage.

“You’re a f ***ng dead bastard‚ you c***.” 

These were among the last words “steroid king” Brian Wainstein is purported to have said to alleged Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman.

On August 18 2017‚ hours after a heated phone call between the two men‚ Wainstein was shot dead in bed at his Constantia home‚ where he was sleeping between his fiancée and child.

In an audio recording played in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ a smooth voice with a preppy Cape Town English accent — alleged to belong to Lifman — told Wainstein: “You guys were told to be careful with who you do business‚ now you’re talking with that other little f***ker.”

READ MORE

