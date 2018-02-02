“You’re a f ***ng dead bastard‚ you c***.”

These were among the last words “steroid king” Brian Wainstein is purported to have said to alleged Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman.

On August 18 2017‚ hours after a heated phone call between the two men‚ Wainstein was shot dead in bed at his Constantia home‚ where he was sleeping between his fiancée and child.

In an audio recording played in Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ a smooth voice with a preppy Cape Town English accent — alleged to belong to Lifman — told Wainstein: “You guys were told to be careful with who you do business‚ now you’re talking with that other little f***ker.”