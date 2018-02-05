Motsoeneng challenges his dismissal from SABC
Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to challenge his dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) at the CCMA on Monday.
The SABC reported that the case was expected to get under way after the parties failed to reach agreement during conciliation last year.
Motsoeneng was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct by holding a press conference.
TimesLIVE reported last year that the controversial former SABC COO had managed to dodge damning findings by the public protector and a R10-million bonus scandal. But in the end‚ it was a bizarre press conference that led to his downfall.
During the press conference on April 19 he lashed out at the SABC interim board and especially at Krish Naidoo‚ whom he called a "sell-out". Motsoeneng was unhappy the board's plan to halt his 90% local content policy.
Interim board chairman Khanyisile Kweyama explained‚ at the time‚ why Motsoeneng was sacked. "They [the reasons] were misconduct. They were bringing the SABC into disrepute and also the relationship breakdown between employer and the employee based on the statements he made about the SABC board‚ the ad hoc committee in parliament‚ as well as the judge who presided over some matters‚" she said.
At the time of the April media conference‚ Motsoeneng was already suspended because of findings made by the public protector relating to his qualifications.
His lawyer Hlaudi Motsoeneng told the SABC: "We are hoping that the matter should be wrapped up in the next three days."
-TimesLIVE
