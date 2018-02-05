South Africa

Motsoeneng challenges his dismissal from SABC

05 February 2018 - 10:20 By Timeslive
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct by holding a press conference.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct by holding a press conference.
Image: Alon Skuy

Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to challenge his dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) at the CCMA on Monday.

The SABC reported that the case was expected to get under way after the parties failed to reach agreement during conciliation last year.

Motsoeneng was fired after a disciplinary committee found he had violated the state broadcaster’s code of conduct by holding a press conference.

SOS and Media Monitoring Africa welcome Maroleng's appointment

The SOS (Save Our SABC) Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA)‚ in a joint statement‚ have welcomed Chris Maroleng’s reported appointment as the ...
News
19 days ago

TimesLIVE reported last year that the controversial former SABC COO had managed to dodge damning findings by the public protector and a R10-million bonus scandal. But in the end‚ it was a bizarre press conference that led to his downfall.

During the press conference on April 19 he lashed out at the SABC interim board and especially at Krish Naidoo‚ whom he called a "sell-out". Motsoeneng was unhappy the board's plan to halt his 90% local content policy.

Maroleng all but confirms appointment as SABC COO on Twitter

MTN group executive of corporate affairs Chris Maroleng all but confirmed his appointment as the new SABC Chief Operating Officer (COO) on Twitter on ...
News
20 days ago

Interim board chairman Khanyisile Kweyama explained‚ at the time‚ why Motsoeneng was sacked. "They [the reasons] were misconduct. They were bringing the SABC into disrepute and also the relationship breakdown between employer and the employee based on the statements he made about the SABC board‚ the ad hoc committee in parliament‚ as well as the judge who presided over some matters‚" she said.

At the time of the April media conference‚ Motsoeneng was already suspended because of findings made by the public protector relating to his qualifications.

His lawyer Hlaudi Motsoeneng told the SABC: "We are hoping that the matter should be wrapped up in the next three days."

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Slight relieve at the petrol pump South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Motsoeneng challenges his dismissal from SABC South Africa
  4. Ten good things about Cape Town’s drought South Africa
  5. WATCH | Joburg sends 69 tons of water to parched Cape Town animal shelters South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers
Farmers vs people: severe Cape drought forces tough choices
X