Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has admitted that it is difficult for the provincial government to manage the spread of listeriosis in the province.

On Tuesday‚ Ramokgopa presented a report to the Gauteng portfolio committee on health detailing active plans to deal with the spread of listeriosis.

She told the committee that a number of teams had been set up guided by specialists and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and World Health Organisation to deal with the spread of listeriosis.

Ramokgopa admitted it has been hard trying to contain the spread of the disease.

“It is not as easy as management of a measles outbreak. With measles we know them and were able to contain within a limited period of time. But this one has been really difficult and that is why we are working with the agriculture sector to make sure that there are no possible areas of risk and infection. Gauteng is also heavily affected because of the fact that it is a referral centre‚” said Ramokgopa.