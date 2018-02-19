Affidavit by Atul Gupta challenging freezing of R10m was signed in Dubai

Atul Gupta was in Dubai on February 8 when he signed his affidavit to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from freezing R10-million in his bank account.

His affidavit was signed and sworn to at the South African Consulate in Dubai.

“I wish to state at the outset that I am currently outside South Africa‚” Gupta said.

“This affidavit is prepared in extreme haste as I was only able to give factual instruction on February 7 2018.”

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku confirmed receipt of Gupta’s court papers.

The Hawks are looking for both Ajay and Atul Gupta after raiding their home in Saxonwold last week. Ajay has officially been declared a fugitive.