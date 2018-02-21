The acting dean in the University of South Africa’s College of Law has detailed in a chilling e-mail addressed to the university’s legal services and copied to his line managers‚ how his life was threatened if he did not step down from the position.

Professor Omphemetse Sibanda sent the e-mail‚ which was on Wednesday read into the record of the SA Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into allegations of racism in the College of Law‚ in November last year.

He tells the tale of how his life was threatened in anonymous phone calls‚ told that his days were numbered if he did not step down and was warned to guard his food and water against poisoning.

Sibanda noted in the e-mail that the matter was urgent as the calls were threatening his “life and limb”.