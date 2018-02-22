The Labour Court sitting in Johannesburg has ordered power utility Eskom to pay former head of generation Matshela Koko's legal fees.

On January 26‚ Koko filed for an urgent interdict in the Labour Court after Eskom's new board gave him an ultimatum to resign within 24 hours or be fired.

Koko said he believed he still had a crucial role to play at Eskom.

"It is hereby declared that the ultimatum issued by Mr Phakamani Hadebe requiring the applicant to resign by Friday 26 January 2018‚ failing which his employment shall terminate by 10am‚ is unlawful. The respondent [is] to pay costs which include costs of January 26 2018 and the employment of two counsel‚" said Labour Court judge Graham Moshoana on Thursday.

Koko‚ 49‚ said he wanted to prove to Eskom that they couldn't do as they pleased as they failed to follow labour practices when firing employees for misconduct.