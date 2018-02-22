South Africa

Rubber bullets and tear gas fired at protesting DUT students

22 February 2018 - 12:14 By Suthentira Govender
Durban University of Technology. File photo
Durban University of Technology. File photo
Image: Times Media

Private security forces let off tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesting Durban University of Technology students on Thursday.

The students were voicing their frustration at the indefinite suspension of the academic programme by the institution last week.

The six-week impasse between management and staff over salary increases has forced thousands of students to stay at home. Students started their protest action on Wednesday to demand the resumption of lectures.

One student who got caught in the stand-off became hysterical and battled to breathe. Another student said the young woman panicked and started screaming when rubber bullets were fired.

"We only want to go back to classes. We don't need violence‚" the student said.

The young woman was carried to a car by other students and rushed to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE

DUT students take to the streets over salary impasse

Frustrated Durban University of Technology students demanded on Wednesday that the institution resume its academic programme.
News
1 day ago

DUT claim staff warned of ‘no work‚ no pay’ before marathon strike

The embattled Durban University of Technology warned staff that it would implement a “no work‚ no pay” policy prior to the start of a marathon strike.
News
1 day ago

'This fight is going to get real‚' say striking DUT staff after salaries are slashed

Striking staffers at the troubled Durban University of Technology were incensed on Tuesday after discovering that their salaries had been slashed.
News
2 days ago

No break in DUT salary deadlock as strike pushes lectures back again

After more than a month‚ the beleaguered Durban University of Technology is still no closer to reaching an agreement with striking staff over salary ...
News
13 days ago

DUT postpones lectures indefinitely

More than 21 000 students will sit at home after the indefinite suspension of lecturers at the troubled Durban University of Technology (DUT).
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks seize major abalone consignment at Durban harbour Sci-Tech
  2. Taxi drivers killed as bullets fly at Cape Town rank South Africa
  3. Education team probes food poisoning claims at Ngqeleni school South Africa
  4. Abducted couple's car central to terror investigation South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X