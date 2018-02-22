Rubber bullets and tear gas fired at protesting DUT students

Private security forces let off tear gas and fired rubber bullets at protesting Durban University of Technology students on Thursday.

The students were voicing their frustration at the indefinite suspension of the academic programme by the institution last week.

The six-week impasse between management and staff over salary increases has forced thousands of students to stay at home. Students started their protest action on Wednesday to demand the resumption of lectures.

One student who got caught in the stand-off became hysterical and battled to breathe. Another student said the young woman panicked and started screaming when rubber bullets were fired.

"We only want to go back to classes. We don't need violence‚" the student said.

The young woman was carried to a car by other students and rushed to hospital for treatment.