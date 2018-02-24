Atul Gupta spotted at SA consulate in Dubai

Atul Gupta, who is on the run from police, has been seen in Dubai — and in the South African consulate too.

Gupta was there on Monday and Tuesday to certify documents to support his court application to have a preservation order against him in South Africa set aside.

He was not detained because South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Co-operation had not received requests to do so from law enforcement agencies.

Gupta allegedly took R10-million from the government’s dairy-farming project of R220-million. He has been implicated in criminality by the Asset Forfeiture Unit, which is applying to freeze his bank accounts.

The hunt for Gupta comes as the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority feud over who was responsible for failing to detain the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul, and Duduzane Zuma. All have fled South Africa.

Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata reportedly told Police Minister Fikile Mbalula that Interpol had been alerted to the search.

A Hawks official accused the NPA of “getting too excited”.

NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku said extraditions were done only to prosecute, not to investigate. There are no plans yet to prosecute the trio.

Read more in the Sunday Times