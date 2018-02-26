South Africa

Third suspect nabbed in missing couple case linked to Isis cell

26 February 2018 - 19:15 By Jeff Wicks
The suspects‚ Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ and Fatima Patel‚ 27‚ remain at the centre of the high-level probe.
The suspects‚ Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ and Fatima Patel‚ 27‚ remain at the centre of the high-level probe.
Image: 123RF/Scanrail

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Cape Town couple‚ thought to have been abducted by a “cell” linked to terror group Isis.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Monday that a man was detained and would appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He did not provide further details.

The couple‚ prominent botanists‚ were abducted near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal nearly two weeks ago and have been missing since. The identities of the missing Britons‚ who have lived in SA for many years‚ is known to TimesLIVE but are being withheld.

Isis a real threat in South Africa

The abduction of a prominent Cape Town couple‚ allegedly at the hands of a “cell” loyal to terror group Isis‚ has drawn back the veil on the threat ...
News
16 hours ago

Several days after they vanished‚ Hawks counter-terror operatives swooped on a man and woman they are holding under protracted surveillance.

The suspects‚ Sayfydeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ 38‚ and Fatima Patel‚ 27‚ remain at the centre of the high-level probe. The two appeared in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court last Monday and face charges related to terrorism‚ abduction and possibly murder.

The pair are accused of siphoning over R700,000 from the missing couple’s bank accounts‚ purchasing camping equipment‚ electronics and jewellery.

READ MORE:

Second pupil arrested in connection with shooting of fellow pupil

A second pupil from Dzenga Tshivhase High School in Thohoyandou in Limpopo has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of ...
News
3 hours ago

Man arrested for shooting of Durban mom in front of daughter

Durban police have made a breakthrough with the arrest of a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of a woman who was shot dead at a Wentworth ...
News
5 hours ago

Woman's headless body found - in her own bedroom

Fearing a ritual murder link to a gruesome discovery‚ Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the suspect or suspects involved in the killing of a ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Four accused cop killers appear in Ngcobo court South Africa
  2. Third suspect nabbed in missing couple case linked to Isis cell South Africa
  3. Second pupil arrested in connection with shooting of fellow pupil South Africa
  4. Man arrested for shooting of Durban mom in front of daughter South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

Ngcobo killings: what we know so far
Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
X