A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a Cape Town couple‚ thought to have been abducted by a “cell” linked to terror group Isis.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Monday that a man was detained and would appear in the Mtunzini Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He did not provide further details.

The couple‚ prominent botanists‚ were abducted near Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal nearly two weeks ago and have been missing since. The identities of the missing Britons‚ who have lived in SA for many years‚ is known to TimesLIVE but are being withheld.