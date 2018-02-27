He said the council had “reached its ceiling”.

On the issue of “no work‚ no pay”‚ Mthembu added that the unions were “well aware of the fact that while this was a legal‚ protected strike‚ the university was also adopting the no-work-no-pay principle as the relevant legislation allows management to do.

This was part of the discussions when the strike certificate was issued by the CCMA in December 2017 and it was clear when the picketing rules were finalised before the strike had commenced seven weeks ago‚” said Mthembu.

“The university acted within the confines of the law and when the unions took us to court last Friday‚ we presented the same position regarding the no-work-no-pay principle‚ which resulted in the union’s withdrawing their application to interdict the university’s implementation of this principle‚” said Mthembu.

The institution enforced a lockout of staff on strike on Monday.

“Staff have the option to accept the university’s salary offer and return to work‚ or they can continue to strike. The rules regarding a lockout will be enforced as per the law.”