They said the university only provided the police with the CCTV footage on Wednesday‚ five days after the incident.

The university said the incident was currently being investigated by the police. Police confirmed that a case of culpable homicide had been opened.

“The South African Police Service is currently investigating the incident and we are resolutely working closely with the SAPS to shed further light on this matter‚” UJ spokesman Herman Esterhuizen said.

He said Nafari‚ a PhD student and research assistant within the Department of Economics and Econometrics‚ was knocked down by a vehicle just outside the university’s premises in Auckland Park.

“The passing of a student affects the entire university community‚ and the university sympathises with Nafari’s colleagues‚ family and friends‚” the university stated.