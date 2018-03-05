Enterprise Foods has withdrawn all ready-to-eat meat products and has closed the two factories manufacturing these products‚ its parent company Tiger Brands said on Monday.

However‚ Lawrence MacDougall‚ CEO of Tiger Brands‚ said there was no direct correlation between their products and the 180 deaths caused by the listeriosis outbreak.

MacDougall was briefing the media following the announcement by the health department on Sunday that the source of the present outbreak of listeria was the Enterprise food production facility in Polokwane‚ LImpopo.

MacDougall said although the National Consumer Commission ordered Enterprise Foods on Sunday to remove three products from the shelves‚ the company had decided to be extra vigilant and voluntarily recall all products produced in its facilities in Germiston‚ Gauteng‚ and Polokwane in Limpopo.

“Any loss of life is tragic. We are all concerned about the outbreak of listeriosis in our country and as the CEO of Tiger Brands it is devastating for me to have our products linked to this outbreak.

“Food safety remains our utmost priority at Enterprise Foods. We place consumers’ health and safety above all else‚” MacDougall said.