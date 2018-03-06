Journalists attacked as alleged sex-pest pastor is denied bail

Drama unfolded at the Klerkdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday when members of Jehovah Shamma International Ministries attacked journalists.

Emotions ran high in the packed court room where the Jouberton Bishop‚ Phefo Jonas Pitso‚ 49‚ was denied bail. One follower fainted and others sobbed uncontrollably as the presiding officer described Pitso's reasons for his bail application were weak.

The married father of three told the court he had an unemployed wife and was the only breadwinner at home‚ and that he had a salary of R4‚000 per month from a church he started 22 years ago.

He said he had no knowledge of the 12 women who have accused him of rape and sexual assault.