South Africa

Students protest at Walter Sisulu University campuses

06 March 2018 - 12:55 By SINO MAJANGAZA
Walter Sisulu University of Technology.
Walter Sisulu University of Technology.
Image: Walter Sisulu University

Academic programmes have ground to a halt at two Walter Sisulu University campuses.

Since last week‚ students at the university’s Nelson Mandela Drive site at the Mthatha campus have boycotted classes over issues relating to accommodation and the “academic exclusion” of fellow students.

This morning‚ all five sites at the Buffalo City campus were without students. SRC president at the Mthatha campus Mxolisi Zoko told DispatchLIVE that students have not been attending classes since early last week.

“Our demands include the provision of accommodation to all students. Another burning issue is that of students who are unable to register because they are owing the university‚” he said.

At the time of writing‚ students were still in a mass meeting discussing the way forward.

SRC secretary at the Buffalo City campus Luvo Quvile said their main issue was residences that were not meeting the standards stipulated by the department of higher education and training.

“We have students that live in rooms that have broken doors or broken windows‚” he said.

Quvile said they have been negotiating with the management to fix all the issues‚ “but nothing has happened”.

-DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Shock over squatting students at Walter Sisulu University

A parliamentary oversight committee has expressed shock over the vast number of students squatting in residences at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) ...
News
1 month ago

Education activists go to court over scrapping of WSU law degrees

A legal fight is brewing between the Higher Education Transformation Network and the Council for Higher Education over the de-accreditation of Walter ...
News
1 month ago

Walter Sisulu University loses right to offer law degrees

Walter Sisulu University has lost its right to offer the LLB law degree.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Bail judgment reserved for Zululand teen in missing couple and terror cell case South Africa
  2. Potch champion's case sent to Ipid after botched police investigation South Africa
  3. Missing Britons were a 'good hunt' for alleged KZN Isis loyalists South Africa
  4. Listeriosis victims can bring class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands South Africa
  5. Horror as robbers attack athlete with chainsaw in Durban South Africa

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
X