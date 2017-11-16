Walter Sisulu University has lost its right to offer the LLB law degree.

In a statement Wednesday‚ the Council of Higher Education (CHE) announced the withdrawal of WSU's accreditation for the course.

This follows a decision CHE's national standards and review directorate made in April when it red-flagged the same course at WSU for having hired under-qualified lecturers.

The Council also found that WSU LLB lecture halls were not conducive to teaching and learning.

National higher education and training department spokesman Madikwe Mabotha told the Dispatch at the time that the university had been given until October 6 to make suitable appointments – or face the prospect of having their LLB accreditation suspended.

The results were published on Wednesday‚ and they show that the Mthatha-based faculty would have to send or refer its LLB undergraduates elsewhere to finish the course.

- DispatchLIVE