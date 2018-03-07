Gauteng's MECs for Transport and Community Safety will today visit the family of the slain app-based driver‚ Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo.

Ngcobo’s charred body was found in the boot of a burnt car close to the Unisa Sunnyside Campus on Thursday night.

MECs Ismail Vadi and Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s visit is intended to offer the provincial government's condolences to his family and to call for assistance from all roleplayers in solving the murder.

“Both MECs have condemned the brutal murder in the strongest possible terms and called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“They have also called on the public who might have information to come forward and assist the authorities to get to the bottom of the murder‚” said Ofentse Morwane‚ the department of community safety’s spokesman.

Meanwhile‚ #NotInMyName campaigners and fellow students of the slain Taxify driver will on Friday take to the streets to raise awareness about the ongoing deaths of app-based cab drivers‚ allegedly at the hands of conventional meter-taxi drivers.