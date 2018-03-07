South Africa

Family of slain Taxify driver will be visited by Gauteng officials today

07 March 2018 - 10:06 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Siyabonga Ngcobo
Siyabonga Ngcobo
Image: Twitter/@NobuhleMbonamb2

Gauteng's MECs for Transport and Community Safety will today visit the family of the slain app-based driver‚ Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo.

Ngcobo’s charred body was found in the boot of a burnt car close to the Unisa Sunnyside Campus on Thursday night.

MECs Ismail Vadi and Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s visit is intended to offer the provincial government's condolences to his family and to call for assistance from all roleplayers in solving the murder.

“Both MECs have condemned the brutal murder in the strongest possible terms and called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“They have also called on the public who might have information to come forward and assist the authorities to get to the bottom of the murder‚” said Ofentse Morwane‚ the department of community safety’s spokesman.

Meanwhile‚ #NotInMyName campaigners and fellow students of the slain Taxify driver will on Friday take to the streets to raise awareness about the ongoing deaths of app-based cab drivers‚ allegedly at the hands of conventional meter-taxi drivers.

READ MORE

'We will fight for him': Tears and anger over slain Taxify driver

Fellow students are planning to mobilise against the ongoing warfare between the meter-taxi and app-based taxi services in the name of their ...
News
2 days ago

'Inhumane' murder of a Taxify driver condemned by transport department

The murder of a Taxify driver‚ and the gruesome discovery of his charred body in the boot of a car in Pretoria‚ has shocked and saddened the national ...
News
4 days ago

Taxify identifies driver whose charred body was found in a boot of a car

Taxify has identified the driver whose charred body was found in the boot of a car in Pretoria on Thursday night.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Don't bin contaminated cold meat‚ consumers warned South Africa
  2. Drought has cut Western Cape farm production by 20%‚ says finance MEC South Africa
  3. WATCH | Crazy video shows moment snowboarder escapes avalanche World
  4. There might be more state capture arrests‚ says Abrahams South Africa
  5. Siam suspect sings in court about suffering at hands of PI South Africa

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X