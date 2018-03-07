WATCH | Traffic officers scuffle with motorist

A motorist was arrested after he got into a scuffle with two traffic officers over his unroadworthy vehicle in Pretoria on Monday.

According to the police, the officers pulled the vehicle over during a routine inspection, and found it to have multiple defects.

When the officer asked for the motorist’s driver’s licence, he reportedly refused to hand it over leading to an altercation between the driver and the two officers.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Busaphi Nxumalo, said the man was charged with resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, damage to state property, and possession of marijuana.