The SA Local Government Association says it will consult newly appointed ministers about the issue of Eskom directly supplying electricity to households‚ a function that the constitution puts in the hands of municipalities.

Salga president Parks Tau spoke to TimesLIVE during the association’s energy summit in Sandton about a decision to take the matter to court.

“The national executive committee (of Salga) said we think you should reinstitute the declaratory order. But I am very conscious of the fact that we have new ministers in place. We think that they should do the courtesy of informing the new minister before we take any further action‚” Tau said on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday night.

Tau said Salga had already raised the issue with national government. There are parts of the country where Eskom provides electricity directly to consumers without the involvement of municipalities. For example‚ parts of Soweto‚ where this set-up has been a nightmare for Eskom.