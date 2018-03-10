Police launch manhunt for armed suspects after attempted cash-in transit heist

Police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed suspects involved in an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning‚ in which two security guards were injured.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said a G4s truck was travelling on the N12 in Boksburg at about 8:45am when it was shot at by suspects using automatic rifles.

“The CIT truck was forced to stop at Rondebult/Atlas roads. The suspects blew the truck using explosives.