The Pinehaven intersection‚ which connects the busy Hendrik Potgieter road and the R28/N14 highway on Gauteng's West Rand‚ should have been eradicated and replaced seven years ago with a safer modern interchange that requires no vehicle to come to a complete stop.

It’s a busy intersection that plays host to many vehicle accidents and agonizing close calls - often involving trucks.

Four ripped-apart street lights stand out in the median strip near the intersection‚ a stark reminder of horrific accidents that happen there regularly.

The intersection‚ situated at the bottom end of a downhill stretch of the N14 highway from Krugersdorp in Muldersdrift‚ recorded yet another collision on Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided.