“We are very much in support of the movement. We feel it is long overdue and that this should have happened years ago. We are hoping that this revolution is going to grow and other people‚ all over the country‚ all over the continent‚ will support this movement that makes sure that we remove false prophets from the church and that the church gets back its dignity and respect‚” said Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva received a lot of criticism when she led an inquiry into the commercialisation of religion in various religious formations across the country. She received death threats‚ curses and rejection from some of the prominent pastors in the land for her work.

During the inquiry the CRL established it was a fact that there was indeed commercialisation of religion in South Africa. It also established that a number of churches did not have proper structures to deal with administration‚ finances and accountability.

The commission recommended that the religious community establish its own peer-review mechanism which would enable it to deal with leaders bringing a particular faith into disrepute.