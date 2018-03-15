South Africa

Cape Town gets a growing taste for treated effluent

15 March 2018 - 11:17 By Dave Chambers
Xanthea Limberg a mayoral committee member for water‚ said the city council was intensifying the use of treated effluent for toilet-flushing in areas with permanent connections.
Xanthea Limberg a mayoral committee member for water‚ said the city council was intensifying the use of treated effluent for toilet-flushing in areas with permanent connections.
Image: Alicia Kalil ‏via Twitter

Treated effluent is at the centre of an unlikely boom in Cape Town as the city seeks new ways to drive down water consumption.

Businesses are collecting up to 10 million litres of recycled water every day from distribution points. This is on top of 75 million litres a day being supplied through permanent pipelines.

Xanthea Limberg‚ the mayoral committee member for water‚ said on Thursday the city council was intensifying the use of treated effluent for toilet-flushing in areas with permanent connections.

“Special mention must be made of efforts under way in Century City‚ where treated effluent water has been plumbed into various buildings for toilet flushing‚ including the Canal Walk shopping mall‚ the conference centre and various offices‚” she said.

“Incorporation of treated effluent water for toilet flushing is also being done at the city’s wastewater treatment facilities.”

Treated effluent is supplied at a lower cost than municipal drinking water‚ and Limberg called on all business to explore whether it could replace drinking water in their processes.

“The city has also partnered with the Department of Public Works to reduce consumption at its facilities‚” she said.

“Through the installation of water-saving fittings‚ the reduction in water pressure and a programme of leak detection and repair‚ a combined saving of 9.2 million litres per day has been achieved at its 20 biggest facilities which mostly include defence force bases‚ police stations and prisons.

“Management of other large facilities in Cape Town should take note of the significant savings that can be achieved through using treated effluent water and the installation of water-saving systems.”

The expanding use of treated effluent is one of the initiatives that took Cape Town’s water consumption last week to a record low of 511 million litres a day.

READ MORE

Truckloads of water arrive in dry rural Western Cape

Four trucks of water which have arrived in Paarl and Wellington in the Western Cape are meant to bring much needed relief to residents of Berg River‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Dam wall to be raised to serve George water needs

The George Municipality intends to appoint a contractor for the raising of the Garden Route dam wall and spillway by the end of this month‚ March ...
News
1 day ago

Drought declared a national disaster

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister Zweli Mkhize has declared the drought and water crisis affecting parts of the country as a ...
News
2 days ago

How drought is hitting the property market

The Western Cape’s housing market is set to underperform in 2018 and Gauteng’s may be improving‚ according to FNB’s Property Barometer report.
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Fatal stabbing in Tulbagh farm burglary South Africa
  2. How young sexual assault victims should have been handled at Soweto school? South Africa
  3. 'Hlaudi Motsoeneng must pay back R43m' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Pretoria motorist sends would-be hijackers running for their lives South Africa
  5. Former top cop Mpembe among six men facing Marikana murder charges South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X