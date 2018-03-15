The Constitutional Court has reduced the 15-year sentence handed down to a drug manufacturer and dealer to 12 years.

This was because the state‚ in its evidence during the trial‚ did not prove the market value of the drugs to enable the court to impose the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years.

The Criminal Law Amendment Act demands that courts should impose prescribed minimum sentences determined by the legislature for a number of crimes‚ unless compelling circumstances justify a lesser sentence.

The Alexandra Regional Court in Johannesburg found Michael Klaas‚ a retired pharmacologist‚ guilty of manufacturing of drugs and of dealing in drugs in 2013.