Soccer

McCarthy compares City’s progress to that of Manchester equivalent Guardiola

15 March 2018 - 15:55 By Marc Strydom
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy during a training session with his players at Cape Town Stadium on March 13, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy during a training session with his players at Cape Town Stadium on March 13, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Cape Town City are more of a 90-minute team now under rookie Premier Soccer League coach Benni McCarthy‚ and are beginning to have an identity and a recognisable pattern. 

City started out under former Blackburn Rovers striker McCarthy‚ buoyed by the confidence of a third-placed finish under Eric Tinkler in 2016-17‚ getting some opportunistic smash-and-grab winning results against the run of play‚ reaching the early-season MTN8 final.

Where they played in patches initially‚ now they manage a more complete performance over 90 minutes‚ with a solid defensive pattern‚ and quick counterattack moving the ball out on the ground.

This was evident in City’s 1-0 Nedbank Cup last-16 victory on Wednesday night against Orlando Pirates‚ the team McCarthy won a treble with returning to South Africa in 2011.

“It took Pep Guardiola how long to get Man City to play the way they are now?

"He was there a full season and I don’t think they played the football that they are now‚” McCarthy said‚ comparing his City’s progression so far to that of his Manchester equivalent.

“So yeah‚ of course‚ the players take time to adapt to what you really want‚ and how clear you are.

“And OK‚ initially we played‚ and there was a structure that I wanted us to play‚ but it wasn’t always as convincing and as nice as it is now.

“We played on adrenaline because everybody wanted to prove a point and to impress me.

“Now‚ as time goes by‚ every single day they get an idea that I’m not the running kind of coach. I’m not someone who we do 100 metre sprints and 400m sprints.

“Me‚ every single day it’s football – they hardly run.

“So they are eventually getting the drift now‚ and you’re starting to see the patterns and the way I want to play.

“It’s building from the back‚ and building the confidence‚ and playing through our positions.

"Having players of the quality of Teko Modise‚ Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche in the midfield who are also not scared to take risks.

“And it’s working.

"So‚ yeah‚ it’s nice to see that finally‚ slowly but surely we’re getting there. And not just getting there but teams are having to look out because we play some nice football.

“And it’s no more just smash-and-grab‚ but it’s looking convincing.”

City meet Mozambican club Costa Do Sol next on Sunday at Athlone Stadium in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup first round tie.

The Citizens won the first leg 1-0.

* Marc Strydom is in Cape Town as a guest of Nedbank

READ MORE:

Sredojevic can't decide if Mokwena's call-up to Bafana makes him happy or sad

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic seemingly can not make up his mind if he is happy or sad that his assistant‚ Rhulani Mokwena‚ has been ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Striker Ryan Moon says Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title

Kaizer Chiefs young striker Ryan Moon has cautioned his teammates against looking over their shoulders as the race for the Absa Premiership rolls to ...
Sport
50 minutes ago

Shaky truce between 'Ace' Ncobo and Safa president Danny Jordaan but...

Former top referee and Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Andile "Ace" Ncobo will not contest the South African Football Association's ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana climb up Fifa rankings despite not playing a match in four months

Bafana Bafana have climbed a single place to number 76 in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ continuing what has been an upward ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. I want to play until I’m 40‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune Soccer
  2. McCarthy compares City’s progress to that of Manchester equivalent Guardiola Soccer
  3. Tau plays down suggestions he's favourite for PSL player of the season award Soccer
  4. Shaky truce between 'Ace' Ncobo and Safa president Danny Jordaan but........ Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work

Related articles

  1. Wits' Angola opponents sweating over fitness of one of their stalwart players Soccer
  2. Wily veteran Letsholonyane shares his thoughts about Teboho Mokoena Soccer
  3. City owner Comitis had guts to take a chance on me‚ says coach McCarthy Soccer
  4. King Messi lights up the Nou Camp yet again as Barcelona crush Chelsea Soccer
  5. Cape Town City knock Orlando Pirates out of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  6. Sascoc cost Safa millions of rands‚ says Safa CEO Mumble Soccer
  7. Orlando Pirates dealt major blow ahead of Cape Town City showdown Soccer
  8. SA-based players dominate Zimbabwe squad for four-nations tournament Soccer
  9. Please be patient with Jeremy Brockie‚ pleads Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  10. Five of the best young players in Baxter's Bafana squad Soccer
  11. Nonkonyana files court papers in a bid to stop the Safa elections Soccer
X