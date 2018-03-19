This I say because they have allowed due or court process to be abused for years‚this has been done under the abuse of our democracy and this then gives birth to the belief that they have been themselves captured by WMC‚ which I personally believe it's the case in our country‚ however depending on weather you speak Radical Economic Transformation‚ Expropriation of land without compensation as is the former President.

I know some will say‚ but the so called charges emanate from long time ago‚ I will then respond to say the Battle to tarnish and get rid of Jacob Zuma is more than 20 years‚ hence he is still being crucified till this day and by the look of things this isn't going to stop anytime soon‚ as the former President is still going to champion the plight of the poor people of this country‚ so it's an all our battle we are prepared to take head on regardless of the outcome and consequence.

Many people have spoken as to how selective our prosecution is and I will not go there as I agree with them‚ I will however challenge South Africans to wake up and smell the coffee before our country is again handed over to the hands of White minority rule who clearly don't see us as equals rather they see us as their mere Butler's‚ Labourers etc. We will go all out and defend the former President in every way possible‚ I also want to just share my thoughts as a child of the ANC who lived and survived during the times the ANC was burned not through my liking but because of the apartheid system.

I have witnessed and seen former President Jacob Zuma persuing the ideals and principles of the ANC. The struggle never ended with the unbanning of the ANC or with the Universal franchise given the African majority in 1994‚ it still continues hence the last NGC came up with the second phase of the transition‚which is the persuit of Radical Economic Transformation.

Former President Jacob Zuma is and will always be a revolutionary in persuit of Justice‚ and revolutionaries unfortunately lead lead by example particularly through circumstances in their lives‚as one revolutionary once said I qoute‚ "By having no family‚ I have inherited a family of humanity‚by having no possession‚I possess all‚by rejecting love of one‚ I have received love of all".