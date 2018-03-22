South Africa

Man receives life sentence for raping 7-year-old boy

22 March 2018 - 06:08 By Timeslive
Image: Thinkstock

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old boy in the Inchanga area in KwaZulu-Natal in May 2016.

The man was sentenced in the Camperdown Regional Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the boy had been raped in his home by the accused while his mother was away.

“Community members caught the accused while raping the victim and called the police. A case of rape was opened at Inchanga police station and the accused was immediately arrested. He was charged for raping the victim.

“The docket was transferred to the Pinetown Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. Statements were obtained from witnesses and other evidence to make the case stronger and docket was sent to court‚” Zwane said.

