South Africa

Teen duped on social media and raped in Cape Town

23 March 2018 - 12:45 By Petru Saal
Image: 123RF/canjoena

A teenage girl who was duped into sharing topless photos on social media by a person who turned out to be a 54-year-old man has been raped in Cape Town.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the man had groomed his victim – who believed he was much younger - on social media and then used the photographs to blackmail her when they met face to face at the Retreat Station area this week.

“When she arrived and discovered his age and that he had deceived her she wanted to leave‚ but he threatened to expose the pictures on social media and shame her. He then forced himself on her‚” said Dyason.

“He promised to delete the pictures and the teen‚ thinking the nightmare was over‚ left for home. He called her again and made the same threats if she did not meet him at the same place.”

The teen alerted the police. Officers hid in the surrounding bush and waited for the suspect to arrive for the next “meeting”.

“When he arrived and the victim identified him‚ he was arrested by the officers. The case is currently being investigated by SAPS and he is due to appear in court on Monday‚” said Dyason.

The man‚ from Plumstead‚ is facing a charge of rape.

