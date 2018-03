A ski boat carrying nine people capsized on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The accident‚ which occurred near the Umkomaas ski boat launch‚ left one man dead.

Robert McKenzie‚ spokesman for KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services‚ said the boat overturned in the surf.

"Sadly one man sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene. Paramedics are currently assessing patients for injuries at the scene‚" said McKenzie.