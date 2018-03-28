Momberg will effectively spend two years behind bars as one year of her three-year sentence was suspended on condition that she is not found guilty of committing a similar offence in the next three years.

The civil rights organisation said it considered the prison sentence imposed on Momberg as a reaffirmation of the double standards in South Africa‚ especially regarding race.

"[The] inconsistency being applied in this country regarding minorities has reached the level of absurdity. The reality in South Africa is thus that a white person who insults a black person goes to prison‚ while a senior officer in the Defence Force who says that white people’s eyes and tongues must be stabbed out is simply asked nicely not to repeat it‚" said AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets.

"In addition‚ an influential political leader talking about genocide is rewarded with an invitation to join the ruling party‚" he added‚ referring to EFF leader Julius Malema.

AfriForum said it had in the last year laid charges against 113 people who publicly incited rape‚ murder‚ assault and even genocide against white people.

"Up until now‚ no significant progress has been made with these cases‚" the group said.