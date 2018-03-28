Racist must go directly to jail - Momberg denied bail

Estate agent Vicki Momberg must begin serving an effective two years’ imprisonment after being denied bail pending an application for leave to appeal the sentence by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ Momberg was sentenced to three years' imprisonment‚ one year of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.