Estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to two years' imprisonment by the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria last year following her racist tirade in 2016.

The court on Wednesday sentenced her to three years in jail‚ one of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Momberg broke down as she was taken to the holding cells‚ after her lawyer asked the court if she could be released on bail pending a challenge of the jail term sentence. This is still to be argued.

During sentencing‚ magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan signalled that she was sad to be sentencing Momberg to a jail term but that it was an "inevitable" outcome.

"It's a sad day for me. . ."

"Respect for one another is sacrosanct‚ we are all human beings‚" Raghoonandan said.

"Some may think the sentence is harsh (but) it must send out a clear message for people who use the K word."

She said she viewed Momberg's actions as intentional as the police officer was merely doing his job when he was verbally attacked by her.

"The crime of crimen injuria is generally not considered a serious offence‚ it depends how a particular person's dignity has been impaired."

Commenting on Momberg‚ the magistrate said: "She's anxious and self doubting but has managed to cover this over the years."

Momberg's lawyer Kevin Lawlor advised the court: "The accused wishes to appeal her sentence."

He asked the court to release Momberg on bail while she lodges her appeal. Prosecutor Yusuf Baba said the State would oppose bail and the leave to appeal.

Meanwhile‚ in June 2017‚ the Equality Court ordered that Momberg should pay a R100‚000 fine to the policeman she racially abused during the 2016 incident‚ that she undergoes sensitivity training and that she tenders an apology for her racist outburst. She is appealing this order.