South Africa

Vicki Momberg will know her fate next week

20 March 2018 - 13:12 By Ernest Mabuza
Vicki Momberg. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Vicki Momberg will know next Wednesday whether or not she will serve time behind bars when the Randburg Magistrate's Court passes her sentence.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria last year following her racist tirade in 2016.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg in 2016. She loosely hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

While the state has asked for a direct prison term without an option of a fine‚ her lawyer Kevin Lawley asked that she must be sentenced to a suspended jail term.

"What we ask for is that the court must give a sentence‚ suspended for five years‚ on condition she attends a psychiatric institution duly constituted by the state.

"The treatment should last for 12 months. We will achieve the adjustment of mind. We get rehabilitation‚ prevention and psychiatric treatment‚" Lawley said.

Lawley said the court should consider that Momberg should not suffer double punishment because the Equality Court had ordered last year that she pays a R100 000 fine to a policeman she racially abused during the 2016 incident‚ that she undergoes sensitivity training and that she tenders an apology for her racist outburst.

