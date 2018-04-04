South Africa

Brian O'Connell honorary doctorate links two Cape Town universities

04 April 2018 - 15:55 By Madeline Harvey
Former UWC rector Professor Brian O'Connell addresses students in Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town on Wednesday after being awarded an honorary doctor of education degree.
Former UWC rector Professor Brian O'Connell addresses students in Jameson Hall at the University of Cape Town on Wednesday after being awarded an honorary doctor of education degree.
Image: Jacqueline Flynn

The University of Cape Town has honoured Brian O’Connell‚ former rector and vice-chancellor of its counterpart across the city‚ the University of Western Cape.

The University of Cape Town has honoured Brian O’Connell‚ former rector and vice-chancellor of its counterpart across the city‚ the University of Western Cape.

“Today our institutions are deeply linked‚” O’Connell told graduates on Wednesday as he accepted the honorary degree of doctor of education.

Speaking at the second of 14 graduation ceremonies at which a total of 5‚228 students will be capped‚ O’Connell urged students of the humanities to use their knowledge with wisdom and for the greater good.

Former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro will receive an honorary doctor of law degree on Saturday.

O’Connell‚ who retired from UWC in 2014‚ told students they were living in a period of unprecedented change in which contemporary society was facing some of the hardest challenges of any era.

“Humans are living in a culture made for revolution‚” he said. “We are being forced to ask the challenging questions of existence.”

While he acknowledged the role of science in human understanding‚ he said the study of the humanities gave people the ability to understand society more broadly.

- Madeline Harvey is on a SIT Study Abroad programme with Round Earth Media

READ MORE:

Marriage of minds - Double grad celebration for Wits duo

Johannes and Elizabeth Mogotsi‚ both staff members at the University of the Witwatersrand‚ this week celebrated their Bachelor of Arts degrees during ...
News
5 days ago

Hard work pays off: Twitter celebrate township graduates

Seven women celebrating their graduation in a small mining town have become internet sensations.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. SACP will not support Zuma outside High Court on Friday: Nzimande South Africa
  2. It's not cricket! Armed gang raids Newlands stadium South Africa
  3. NGO threatens Shell with lawsuit over climate 'destruction' World
  4. Putin urges 'common sense' to prevail in row over poisoned spy World
  5. Trump agrees to keep US troops in Syria a "little longer" but wants out World

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X