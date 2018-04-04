Brian O'Connell honorary doctorate links two Cape Town universities

The University of Cape Town has honoured Brian O’Connell‚ former rector and vice-chancellor of its counterpart across the city‚ the University of Western Cape.

“Today our institutions are deeply linked‚” O’Connell told graduates on Wednesday as he accepted the honorary degree of doctor of education.

Speaking at the second of 14 graduation ceremonies at which a total of 5‚228 students will be capped‚ O’Connell urged students of the humanities to use their knowledge with wisdom and for the greater good.