Brian O'Connell honorary doctorate links two Cape Town universities
The University of Cape Town has honoured Brian O’Connell‚ former rector and vice-chancellor of its counterpart across the city‚ the University of Western Cape.
The University of Cape Town has honoured Brian O’Connell‚ former rector and vice-chancellor of its counterpart across the city‚ the University of Western Cape.
“Today our institutions are deeply linked‚” O’Connell told graduates on Wednesday as he accepted the honorary degree of doctor of education.
Speaking at the second of 14 graduation ceremonies at which a total of 5‚228 students will be capped‚ O’Connell urged students of the humanities to use their knowledge with wisdom and for the greater good.
Former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro will receive an honorary doctor of law degree on Saturday.
O’Connell‚ who retired from UWC in 2014‚ told students they were living in a period of unprecedented change in which contemporary society was facing some of the hardest challenges of any era.
“Humans are living in a culture made for revolution‚” he said. “We are being forced to ask the challenging questions of existence.”
While he acknowledged the role of science in human understanding‚ he said the study of the humanities gave people the ability to understand society more broadly.
- Madeline Harvey is on a SIT Study Abroad programme with Round Earth Media