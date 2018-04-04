South Africa

WATCH | Miserable conditions for unhoused students of Walter Sisulu University

04 April 2018 - 15:41 By Sino Majangaza

Phulo residence at the Walter Sisulu University’s Nelson Mandela Drive campus in Mthatha looks beautiful from outside‚ but inside it is more of a squatter camp.

As you enter the building‚ there is an unbearable smell of human waste from the blocked toilets. Rubbish is strewn all over. The corridors are dark – a situation which has persisted for a long time‚ according to one of the students.

The student‚ who asked not to be named‚ is a squatter and shares a room with six others. He stays opposite the toilets‚ which can no longer be used.

Of the 31‚000 registered students at Walter Sisulu University‚ less than half of those have accommodation.

The university supplies accommodation for 60% of the student population‚ according to WSU vice-chancellor professor Rob Midgley.

