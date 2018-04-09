South Africa

Ladysmith Black Mambazo to mark Grammy win with street parade

09 April 2018 - 16:31 By Suthentira Govender
Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Image: File Photo

Five-time Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo will celebrate their most recent accolade by parading through the streets of their hometown in a rickshaw.

The group - a perennial favourite at the Grammys - took the Best World Music Album award for Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection at the event last month.

After returning from their three-month US tour‚ the group will take to Durban’s streets on Thursday as part of their homecoming celebrations.

The parade will end at the city hall‚ where they will perform for their fans.

Following their Durban stint‚ the performers will jet off to the UK to perform at the Queen’s birthday celebration in London later this month. They will also be embarking on a month-long tour of Europe.

They will return to South Africa to perform at The Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill on May 26‚ and at the State Theatre in Pretoria from June 1 to 3‚ in honour of late statesman Nelson Mandela.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - which has been in the music industry for 58 years - received worldwide attention when Paul Simon enlisted the group for his 1986 album Graceland.

