'We can't fail them'- Ladysmith Black Mambazo to release album for kids

Multi-award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo are set to target a new audience with the release of a children's album, a move they hope will help prevent the loss of morals in society.

The album, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World, will be released internationally before a local release at the end of September. It will contain songs recounting traditional South African stories.

The group's Sibongiseni Shabalala, who is the son of the group's founder Joseph Shabalala, told TshisaLIVE the group came up with the idea for an album aimed at children when reflecting on the life lessons they learnt from the stories they were told during their childhood.

"It is important to tell stories to children when they are young. Stories about how to behave and act in certain situations. These stories give you inspiration and help you in life.

"We have to look at our current generation and if we feel that they are not behaving like we did; we are failing as a generation because they are not being taught properly. We need to stop people from losing their values or morals because they missed out on these lessons," he said.

He described the album as one of their most personal projects yet and hoped that it's powerful message and delivery would see it considered for a Grammy award.

"Our last album was very well received and was nominated for a Grammy. This album will still keep our unique sound but be more personal so we hope that it will do the same as our previous albums and be nominated for a Grammy,” Sibongiseni said.