AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams

AfriForum on Wednesday filed criminal charges against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit‚ said the complaint follows an anonymous letter AfriForum received which elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct.

Taute said a plea was made in the letter that AfriForum ensure that the rot within the NPA was not allowed to continue.

One allegation was that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to Abrahams‚ who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.