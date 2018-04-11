AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams
AfriForum on Wednesday filed criminal charges against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority.
Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit‚ said the complaint follows an anonymous letter AfriForum received which elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct.
Taute said a plea was made in the letter that AfriForum ensure that the rot within the NPA was not allowed to continue.
One allegation was that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to Abrahams‚ who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.
“I believe the suggestion here is that all government assets are strictly governed and that the logbooks‚ etc. must at all times – even under covert circumstances – reflect the factual use of the asset‚ but in this case the NDPP has corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit to which he is not entitled‚” Taute said.
She said another allegation in the letter referred to a covertly-funded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA.
Taute said the claims‚ submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust‚ misrepresented the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97‚000 of these covert funds.
Taute said she believed that the allegations of corruption‚ fraud‚ theft‚ extortion and forgery were of an alarming nature and therefore requested the police to investigate the allegations made in the anonymous letter received by AfriForum.