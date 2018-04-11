South Africa

AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams

11 April 2018 - 14:27 By Ernest Mabuza
Shaun Abrahams.
Shaun Abrahams.
Image: Alon Skuy

AfriForum on Wednesday filed criminal charges against National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams and six other senior members of the National Prosecuting Authority.

Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit‚ said the complaint follows an anonymous letter AfriForum received which elaborates on allegations of serious criminal conduct.

Taute said a plea was made in the letter that AfriForum ensure that the rot within the NPA was not allowed to continue.

One allegation was that a witness protection vehicle was allocated to Abrahams‚ who then used the vehicle for personal benefit.

NPA tells former head Mxolisi Nxasana: 'You owe us R158'

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has sent a letter of demand to Mxolisi Nxasana to recover a travel allowance advance of R158 dating back ...
News
3 days ago

“I believe the suggestion here is that all government assets are strictly governed and that the logbooks‚ etc. must at all times – even under covert circumstances – reflect the factual use of the asset‚ but in this case the NDPP has corruptly ensured a personal and/or gratuitous official benefit to which he is not entitled‚” Taute said.

She said another allegation in the letter referred to a covertly-funded fraudulent travel claim from four members of the NPA.

Taute said the claims‚ submitted for authorisation to travel to Zeerust‚ misrepresented the fact that they actually travelled to Cape Town and spent R97‚000 of these covert funds.

Taute said she believed that the allegations of corruption‚ fraud‚ theft‚ extortion and forgery were of an alarming nature and therefore requested the police to investigate the allegations made in the anonymous letter received by AfriForum.

READ MORE

Zuma’s legal team set to target NPA boss Shaun Abrahams

The tables seem to have turned on the former president's 'sheep'
News
20 days ago

SA doesn’t want to suffer this blustering fool Shaun Abrahams

After years of protecting Zuma, Shaun Abrahams has no credibility and should be fired - and he's not the only one
Ideas
23 days ago

He waited too long to serve his country as he should - so Abrahams must go

With former president Jacob Zuma now set to finally have his day in court, the campaign to rid our law enforcement agencies of his protectors and ...
Opinion & Analysis
24 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | SA will help SA businessman who confronted Ajay Gupta, confirms ... South Africa
  2. Day Zero could still come‚ Cape business warned South Africa
  3. I looked to Mama Winnie's bravery when I was jailed - Tshidi Nyembe South Africa
  4. AfriForum asks police to investigate Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Finders Keepers is back and there’s R1-million in cash to be won Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘ uMakhulu was a queen, who’s raised a nation of kings and queens.’ – Winnie’s ...
Audi R8 robbed at gunpoint in Benoni
X