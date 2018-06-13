The World Cup is only set to kick-off on Thursday‚ but already there is a coach that has been sacked!

TimesLIVE brings you news from Spain‚ Egypt‚ England and Morocco‚ among others‚ in today’s World Cup diary.

RUSSIAN ROULETTE

In a case of shooting themselves in the foot that would make even SAFA proud‚ Spain have sacked their coach Julen Lopetegui just two days before the start of the World Cup.

Spanish football bosses were angered that Lopetegui had accepted the role of Real Madrid coach for next season‚ replacing Zinedine Zidane who resigned last month.

“We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck‚” Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales said.