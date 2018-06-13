By 2016‚ police believed there were two groups behind a spate of rhino killings in the Eastern Cape‚ says former provincial head of detectives Brigadier Gary McLaren.

McLaren‚ who has since retired‚ was testifying in the trial of Jabulani Ndlovu‚ 40‚ Forget Ndlovu‚ 37‚ and Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu‚ 38‚ who are facing 50 charges related to the poaching of 13 rhino throughout the Eastern Cape over five years.

The three men‚ who are not related‚ were arrested following a police raid on the Makana holiday resort chalet they were staying at in June 2016.

Police seized a 10.27kg freshly-harvested rhino horn valued at R1-million‚ a bloody saw‚ a .22 dart gun and tranquilliser darts‚ a M99 tranquilliser‚ cellphones and SIM cards. The raid took place within hours of the poaching of a magnificent white rhino from nearby Bucklands game reserve.