Watch FIFA World Cup at a pub to save power: Eskom

Watch the FIFA World Cup at a local pub‚ family or a friend’s house to save power.

This was one of the power saving tips that Eskom recommended to customers on Sunday in a media statement.

“Watch the World Cup at a pub or at a family or friend who is not on the day’s load-shedding schedule‚” Eskom said.

“Think about your safety and communication by keeping your cell phone/laptop/tablet always fully charged when power is available and keep temporary lighting readily available.”