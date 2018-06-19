South Africa

Car engine catches fire on Johannesburg north freeway

19 June 2018 - 07:46 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The burning car caused closure on the M1 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
The burning car caused closure on the M1 in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Traffic was delayed on the M1 North freeway in Johannesburg on Tuesday when a car caught fire.

“The freeway had to be closed. The car’s engine caught fire‚” said Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minaar.

Minaar said the fire had been put out and that no one was injured in the incident.

He could not say what type of vehicle had caught fire.

“We can’t say what type of car it is. We are waiting for a recovery vehicle to remove the car from the scene.”

A witness said: “The driver was driving towards the bridge when his car started smoking. He thought he could get to the Carr street turnoff and get help‚ but as he was turning into the far left lane to head to the offramp‚ the car broke down and he saw flames”.

On Monday‚ a test drive went wrong when a Ford Kuga burst into flames near the London Road offramp on the N3 near Alexandra.

“One of the guys from Ford had taken the car for a test drive‚” said Captain Granville Meyer. “The car suddenly set alight on its own‚” he said.

READ MORE

Cop cars set alight‚ weapons stolen from police stations: 'Is SAPS losing control?'

The Portfolio Committee on Police says it is seriously concerned about the operational readiness of the South African Police Service (SAPS) following ...
News
10 days ago

WATCH | Ford Kuga bursts into flames during a test drive near Sandton

A Ford Kuga burst into flames near the London Road offramp on the N3 near Alexandra in Sandton on Monday.
News
18 hours ago

Ford confirms Kuga fires confined to single model‚ concedes engine overheating a possible cause

Finally‚ Ford SA has confirmed that the risk of its Kuga SUV catching fire is confined to a particular model - the 1.6-litre EcoBoost - “possibly” as ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit robbers did not hit the jackpot in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Reverend bust 'racist' plane passenger over k-word SMS South Africa
  3. Taxi owners‚ bystander wounded in Milnerton shooting South Africa
  4. Kuga fire death: Gerrie Nel joins justice fight South Africa
  5. Cars stoned‚ trucks looted as KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng protests shut roads South Africa

Latest Videos

State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
X