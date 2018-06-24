Two people have been killed in two separate farm attacks in North West.

The attacks bring to three of the number of fatal farm attacks reported in the country within a 24-hour period‚ with the news earlier that a renowned Stellenbosch strawberry farmer‚ Jeffrey Zetler‚ 62‚ had been stabbed to death in his office on Saturday afternoon.

North West Police said on Sunday that a 64-year-old man had been shot dead on his farm in Hartbeespoort during a robbery on Saturday afternoon.

According to police information‚ the father and his three daughters had a family gathering and that two of the three daughters had left afterwards.

“It is alleged that the other daughter‚ aged 28‚ stayed with the father and was standing outside when three armed men approached her. According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father‚” said Colonel Amanda Funani‚ North West police spokesperson.

The suspects allegedly demanded money. It is further alleged that the father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go‚ when they had shot him on the chest. He died on the scene.

“The daughter managed to escape and got help. The police are investigating cases of murder and house robbery. The suspects fled with jewellery‚ two televisions‚ a laptop and cell phone and other house hold items.” said Funani.