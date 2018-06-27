South Africa

Save South Africa one selfie at a time: Youth summit looks at crime and social media

27 June 2018 - 12:41 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

The South African Police Service on Wednesday launched its first annual youth summit.

The Youth Crime Consultative Summit's aim is to consolidate inputs from young people to develop a youth crime prevention strategy.

"This is also a response to a clarion call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the introduction of a youth crime prevention strategy to empower and support young people to be self sufficient and become involved in crime fighting initiatives‚" said national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

The summit is‚ according to Sitole‚ a platform for 500 young people from all nine provinces to engage and share ideas on their involvement in the fight against crime.

"Over the years we have noted with concern‚ various videos circulating on social media networks showing young people brutally attack each other and others witnessing these horrific scenes‚ with none of them coming to the aid of their peers‚" Sitole said.

He said the summit would look at the role social media can play in advocating and mobilising the youth to participate in creating a safer South Africa.

"The mobilisation of young people in the fight against crime is one of the SAPS' strategic objectives and demands of the SAPS to intensify its interaction and consultation with various youth formations and all other stakeholders."

"The Summit must and will serve as a building block in bringing us closer to the shared vision of a safer South Africa for all‚" Sitole added.

