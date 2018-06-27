Save South Africa one selfie at a time: Youth summit looks at crime and social media

"Over the years we have noted with concern‚ various videos circulating on social media networks showing young people brutally attack each other and others witnessing these horrific scenes‚ with none of them coming to the aid of their peers‚" Sitole said.

He said the summit would look at the role social media can play in advocating and mobilising the youth to participate in creating a safer South Africa.

"The mobilisation of young people in the fight against crime is one of the SAPS' strategic objectives and demands of the SAPS to intensify its interaction and consultation with various youth formations and all other stakeholders."

"The Summit must and will serve as a building block in bringing us closer to the shared vision of a safer South Africa for all‚" Sitole added.