Patricia de Lille’s celebration of her court victory may be short-lived as the DA is contemplating appealing the judgment.

A full bench of the High Court in Cape Town reinstated the Cape Town mayor’s DA membership on Wednesday.

De Lille challenged the constitutionality of the party’s so-called “cessation clause” which the DA used to kick her out of the party last month. This followed her declaration during a radio interview that she would resign after clearing her name. De Lille has insisted that she was referring to her job as a mayor and not the party.

The maladministration and nepotism charges against her became moot when the party fired her last month‚ but could soon be reinstated.

“The determination of the [DA] that [De Lille] has ceased to be a member of the DA in terms of… its (federal) constitution is declared to be unlawful and invalid and is reviewed and set aside‚ with costs‚” the court ruled.

De Lille said the judgment had emboldened her.

“I want to thank the people of Cape Town‚ I want to thank my legal team‚” said De Lille.